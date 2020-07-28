Auburn University postpones combined spring, summer commencement ceremonies

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University graduates will have to wait longer to cross the stage.
The university announced it’s indefinitely postponing its combined spring and summer commencement ceremonies because of coronavirus.
Despite postponing the ceremonies, Auburn University will have several small events on campus the weekend of August 8. All spring 2020 graduates have already received their diplomas. Diplomas will be mailed to summer graduates in August.
