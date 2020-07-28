Chattahoochee County Schools updates reopening plan

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As school districts in the Chattahoochee Valley plan to conduct the school year amid a pandemic, one district is pushing its original start date back one month after a recent spike of positive COVID-19 cases.
September 9 is when students and faculty will be returning to school in Chattahoochee County, but not all at one time.
Only 25 percent of the student body population will be allowed to participate in in-classroom learning, and on assigned days only, according to Chattahoochee County Schools Superintendent Kristie Brooks.
“And on those days that students are not in the building, they would be doing distanced learning through recorded videos and materials they would be taking home to work through,” Brooks said. “It’s basically combining in-person instruction and distanced learning throughout the week. That way, our kids can see their teachers, but our teachers will also be conducting the remote learning that is going on at home. It’s combining the two to ensure that we are social distancing.”
Students still have the option of doing school completely online.
For in-school learning, class sizes will be limited to 10 students only. Plexiglass has been installed in all open areas of the school such as classrooms and the cafeteria. All students, plus staff, must wear a face covering.
Parent Beverly Whitt said it has been challenging deciding whether or not to send her child back to school in the middle of a pandemic.
“No, it is not going to be easy and we all know how young children are,” Whitt said.
Parents and school officials hope this hybrid-model of learning will give them the upper hand in dealing with coronavirus.
The Chattahoochee County Emergency Management Agency recently donated over 1,000 face coverings and other personal protective equipment to the school system to help ensure a safe start to the school year.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.