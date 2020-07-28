Columbus police issue armed robbery, murder warrants for fourth suspect in murder of Montgomery man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Armed robbery and murder warrants have been issued for a suspect in a murder in Columbus.
25-year-old Wayman McMillian is wanted in the robbery and shooting death of Travis Henry of Montgomery. Henry was murdered June 22 near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Nina Street.
Three other suspects are already in custody in connection with the case.
Anyone with information on McMillian’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4268.
