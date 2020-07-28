Crash involving train, dump truck blocks all lanes near M.R. Dunn Rd. in Meriwether Co.

Dump truck, train crash in Meriwether Co. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | July 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:47 AM

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident involving a train and a dump truck has all lanes closed in Meriwether County.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened on Georgia 194 southbound on the tracks before M.R. Dunn Road.

The dump truck was carrying rocks.

The estimated time of clearance is 4:00 p.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation asks drivers to find alternate routes.

Dump truck, train crash in Meriwether Co. (Source: WTVM)

