Heat safety discussion in Columbus focuses on preventing heat stroke

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus partnered with the director of Safe Kids Columbus Monday to discuss the importance of heat safety.
The main topic of discussion was heat stroke.
Heat strokes are known to be the second leading cause of children deaths in the United States when in vehicles. They also talked about knowing the signs of heat stroke.
“We are asking that people just be conscious,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “Check the back seat, make sure that the child is out of there.”
“And a child’s body really cannot handle the heat like an adult,” Safe Kids Director Pam Fair said. “Their body heats up three to five times faster than an adult. So, it is super dangerous to leave your child in a hot car.”
For more tips on how to protect your children at home or at play, visit www.safekids.org.
