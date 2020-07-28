Jealousy appears to be motive in deadly kidnapping of Columbus woman, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A possible motive has been revealed in a deadly kidnapping of a Columbus woman.
Four suspects are in custody and are accused of kidnapping 39-year-old Tameka Skinner from a Columbus apartment Monday morning and leaving her body in Russell County.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said Tuesday that the motive appears to be Jealously. Demetria Johnson, one of the four suspects charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the case, had children with Martae Pettway, Skinner’s boyfriend.
Taylor said Johnson recruited the other three suspects in the case to help her with kidnapping and killing Skinner to “get her out of the way.”
Skinner’s body was found near Bush Road in Phenix City. She had been shot.
Jayvon Phillips, Joshua Tolbert, and Shaun Johnson are also charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the case.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.