Lee County Board of Education votes to start school year virtually and delay start date

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Board of Education voted Tuesday to start the upcoming school year with remote learning for all students.
The start date for classes has also been delayed to August 17.
The board said the health, safety, and well-being of students, employees, and families are a priority. The decision to delay school and open remotely was based on evidence presented by the Alabama Department of Public Health, summaries form East Alabama Medical Center, and consultations with local officials.
The school bard said it will monitor the COVID-19 data closely and reassess the status of the community at the end of August. If health conditions improve by Sept. 9, the board plans to reopen schools for traditional, in-person learning with an alternating day soft reopening with staggered attendance.
Employees will return to work as originally scheduled in assigned buildings.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.