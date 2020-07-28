More Storms Around the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances remain elevated through at least the middle of week thanks to remnant moisture from Hanna surging inland from the Gulf and with some passing disturbances moving through the Southeast. Expect coverage around 50-70%, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, though this is the type of unsettled weather pattern in which we can’t rule out isolated showers overnight and during the morning hours, too. With more clouds and cooling showers in the forecast, temperatures should top out at best in the low 90s and even just upper 80s in some spots. By Friday into the weekend, a little tropical moisture will linger, but we transition back to just hit-or-miss storms during the heat of the day with highs back in the 90s. Some drier air moving in later in the weekend should also bring the humidity levels down ever so slightly with more hot sunshine on tap next week.