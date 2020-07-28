New library coming to Glenn St. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika revealed its plans for a new library.
The cost of the library will be nearly $12 million.
The new facility will be located on Glenn Street and will have individual and group study rooms and community meeting spaces. The library will also have a 250 person auditorium.
With an outdoor space, pavilion for the farmer’s market, and updated technology, library director, Rosanna McGinnis, said they’re thrilled to have the new library as a hub for the community.
“I’m excited about what the new space will allow us to do for the community,” McGinnis said. “I want everyone to use the new space. Currently, we see a large portion of the community. But I want to double or triple that and see all 30,000 Opelika residents in our doors”
Th current Lewis Cooper Jr. Library was built in 1976. McGinnis said they will sell the building once they move into the new library. Once work begins on the new library, officials expect construction to last about 12 months.
