Residents at Eagle Trace Apartments in Columbus could soon be without water

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People who live at Eagle Trace Apartments in Columbus could soon be without water.
Signs were put up last week letting tenants know the water would be disconnected August 5 if property managers don’t pay the past due amount.
As of Tuesday, the issue has not been resolved. If Columbus Water Works is not able to resolve the matter by next week, services will be cut off at any time, but will be scheduled accordingly.
The company is working with Eagle Trace property management to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
