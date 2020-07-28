Salem woman arrested on attempted murder, other charges

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem woman is behind bars after shooting into a mobile home with multiple people inside, including a 2-year-old child.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Lee Rd. 40 in the Salem community in reference to a shooting on July 23 around 11:00 p.m.
Police discovered a mobile home occupied by multiple people, including a 2-year-old, had been shot into multiple times.
Evidence at the scene indicated that a large caliber firearm was likely involved.
An investigation identified 17-year-old Khadijah J’Nya Marion as the shooter.
Marion was arrested on July 27 and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
A handgun was recovered at the time of Marion’s arrest.
She is being held at the Lee County Detention Facility and bond is set at $125,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
