Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert closing in the fall

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County Hospital Authority announced it will close Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center (SGRMC) in Cuthbert.
The authority unanimously voted to close the hospital based on current financial projections. SGRMC is set to close October 22, 2020.
“This was a heartbreaking decision for the authority board to make. Unfortunately, it is one that could not be avoided. We love our community hospital, and we have done all we could to keep it open. Within a few months, our financial situation would be such that we would not be able to make payroll, and we have no choice but to cease operations,” said Steve Whatley, Randolph County Hospital Authority Chairman.
SGRMC was in critical need of major upgrades and renovations. The hospital’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer worked for months to secure over $10 million in funding for the needed improvements. The funding was not successfully secured before the COVID-19 pandemic and was made less attainable by the advent of the pandemic.
The hospital authority is taking steps to ensure Randolph County residents continue to have access in quality healthcare. sure Randolph County residents continue to have access to quality healthcare. It’s committed to keeping Randolph Medical Associates family medicine clinic open, which would allow it to continue to provide the convenient, quality primary care and chronic disease management services to the community.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.