Springer Opera House in Columbus shifts reopening plan due to COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House in Columbus has made the decision to not open its season in September as COVID-19 cases surge.
The decision comes after a previous address from the Springer that stated its Plan A was to reopen in September. Due to increased COVID-19 cases, it has shifted to its Plan B schedule. While no shows are canceled, most of the shows in the upcoming season will be presented in 2021.
Three smaller productions will take place in late fall in fresh air venues or with generous social distancing.
