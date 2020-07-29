Alabama’s mask ordinance expires this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The governor’s statewide face covering order expires later this week. It requires people in public places to wear a mask in many instances to decrease the number of coronavirus cases.
Alabama is approaching the two week mark since the mask ordinance went into effect.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said the data is preliminary, so she can’t say exactly how the mask order has impacted COVID-19 numbers.
“I think we are starting to see is perhaps a slowdown in the numbers of new cases,” said Landers. “I think we will see more impact again after a full incubation period for the virus.”
Dr. Landers did not say whether she would recommend to the governor extending the mask order.
“Certainly at this point in time, having the mask order to remain in place would be a useful way to consider trying to reduce the spread of this virus,” she said.
We could expect an update from the governor’s office this week before the mask order expires Friday.
