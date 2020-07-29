Auburn police arrest man on indictment charging him with sexual abuse

Auburn police arrest man on indictment charging him with sexual abuse (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | July 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 9:43 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a Pleasant Grove, Alabama man Tuesday on a grand jury felony indictment charging him with first degree sexual abuse.

23-year-old Toney Robinson’s arrest stems from a 2019 investigation of a reported sexual assault by a known acquaintance.

The findings of the investigation were submitted to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office where they were presented to a grand jury. The grand jury indicted Robinson and he was arrested in obedience to the indictment.

Robinson was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $25,000 bond.

