City manager recommends director of Public Works director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus will soon have a new Public Works director.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley appointed Michael Criddle to fill the position.
Criddle is currently the Pubblic Works director for the City of West Point. He has also been serving in project management for the Kia plant in West Point. Criddle received his bachelor’s degree in English and Engineering from Louisiana Tech University.
He will go before the Columbus City Council for approval next Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.