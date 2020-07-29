Columbus resident celebrates 101st birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local matriarch continues to make history as she turns another year older.
Myrtle Williams, a resident of the Orchard View retirement home in Columbus, celebrated her 101st birthday Wednesday in true quarantine fashion.
“We’re here to celebrate our mother’s 101 birthday,” said Williams’ daughter. “She is a special lady in a lot of ways. Our home was always available to anybody. We never knew who was going to be there or how many, but it didn’t matter. They were always welcome.”
Family traveled from all over to visit her outside her window. Once outside, they helped her celebrate with songs of celebrations, horns, and the releasing of 101 balloons to commemorate her special day.
