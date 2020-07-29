Death of Columbus man who died in police custody in 2017 ruled homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The death of a Columbus man whose family alleges he was killed by excessive police force has now been ruled a homicide, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Hector Arreola’s death stems from an incident in 2017 when Columbus police officers say they arrived to do a welfare check and reported they found Arreola high on methamphetamine outside his mother’s home.
Arreola was taken into custody for disorderly conduct but less than 24 hours later, he was pronounced dead.
