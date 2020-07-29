East Ala. woman uses small business to help parents, students with virtual learning

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - This back-to-school season is a complicated one for parents, but one East Alabama mom, who lost her daughter in the deadly tornadoes March 3, 2019, is getting creative with her small business in an effort to help other moms and dads.
Tyesha Hart has chosen virtual learning for her children.
“With her going to school, that was my time to get my business handled,” she said. “Now it’s 24/7 no breaks. So, as a parent, that’s the hard part for me.”
Hart saw other parents concerned about the upcoming school year. She said many want their children to do virtual learning but both parents work.
“They can’t leave work,” she said. “Their kids have to stay home. They don’t have anywhere for their kids to go. And a lot of kids have to log on at 8:00 in the morning, and the parent is at work.”
Hart decided to get creative with her small business, a dance studio created in honor of her daughter and her cousin’s son, both killed in Lee County’s deadly tornadoes.
Now, she’s transforming that dance studio into a classroom through her virtual learning assistance program.
Ten students, kindergarten through 12th grade, can come to the studio for the whole school day where they’ll get snacks, supervision, help with their virtual school work, and more.
“They’ll start off tutoring each other, and then we’ll step in and give them one-on-one assistance,” Hart said.
Hart said the social aspect will benefit all the kids, but she’s also hoping to benefit their parents and give back to a community that’s helped her along the way.
“People have stepped in and supported me and helped me,” she said. “And I’m in a position to be blessed. So, I want to give that same help back.”
Hart said she’s gotten a lot of parents interested so far and will start registration August 10.
