A Few More Rainy Days Ahead

As we head into the weekend, we will still see some showers and storms around in the afternoon, but not as much as we saw during the week. This will help our high temperatures stay in the low-90s going into next week. The big thing to watch going into next week though is the potential for development in the Tropics. The area of low pressure that is creating shower and storm activity in the Atlantic has not yet been classified as Tropical Storm Isaias because it does not yet have a well-defined center. Once it does have a well defined center we could have a Tropical Storm on our hands. Track wise, things are still very uncertain since model data is not doing a great job resolving this system. The National Hurricane Center has extended the cone of uncertainty to where it ends in the southern fringe of our viewing area. Take that with a grain of salt for now since the confidence in this track is very low. We will continue to monitor this system and keep you updated as things become more certain with it. Land interaction over the coming days will play a large role in what could actually happen closer to home when it comes to this storm.