GBI to investigate officer-involved shooting at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange

GBI to investigate officer-involved shooting at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange
Officer-involved shooting (Source: WALB)
By Olivia Gunn | July 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 5:45 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and resulted in the injury of a Troup County Marshal’s Office deputy marshal.

The officer was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries. A formal investigation by the GBI has been requested. The county said it will release more information about the incident once the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.