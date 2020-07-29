GBI to investigate officer-involved shooting at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange.
The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and resulted in the injury of a Troup County Marshal’s Office deputy marshal.
The officer was transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries. A formal investigation by the GBI has been requested. The county said it will release more information about the incident once the investigation is completed.
