Gov. Ivey to update public on state’s response to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris are set to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Ivey and Harris are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. WSFA 12 News will cover the news conference on air, online and on our mobile app.
On July 15, Ivey issued a statewide mandatory mask order. The order says citizens must wear a mask in public when interacting within six feet of people from a different household.
The state is approaching the two-week mark since the mask ordinance went into effect. Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said the data is preliminary, so she could not say exactly how the mask order has impacted COVID-19 numbers.
“I think we are starting to see is perhaps a slowdown in the numbers of new cases,” said Landers. “I think we will see more impact again after a full incubation period for the virus.”
Landers did not say whether she would recommend to the governor extending the mask order.
The order stays in effect until at least July 31, the day Ivey’s amended Safer At Home order is set to expire.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.