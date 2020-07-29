Lane closure expected on Bragg Ave. during roadway repair

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The left turn lane on Bragg Ave. near the intersection of North College Street will be closed on Friday, July 31.
Both directions of traffic will remain open as crews repair roadway surface.
Motorists will be able to turn left using the right turn lane.
Travelers are advised to exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.
The City of Auburn appreciates the public’s patience as we work to improve and maintain our infrastructure.
