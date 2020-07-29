Local parents share concerns of balancing work with kids at home during school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents in the Chattahoochee Valley are feeling the impact of their children’s schools reopening virtually.
One Lee County mother of five said since her husband’s job brings home the most money, she’s cutting her work hours to stay at home with their children.
“But how many hours a week can I do that? I’m not going to be able to stay at home full time. I’m not going to be able to be a stay-at-home mom. I’m going to have to work,” said Amanda Sparks.
She said the biggest thing is figuring out how they’ll make ends meet since they’ll be loosing money. A Muscogee County mom said she and her husband have been working half days since March, so one of them can be home with their two children.
“It is not an easy decision to send your kids to school. I wanted them to go to school because I still have a career that I have to do as well. Number two, I cannot teach, be a mom, and also work a full-time job. It is just not possible,” Whitney Hammock said.
Both families have up until August 17 to figure out their work situations. That’s when Lee County and Muscogee County schools reconvene virtually. Sparks said
“I just hope everybody, you know, pulls together,” Sparks said. “You know, some don’t want kids to go back to school. I mean there are teachers out there that’s worried about their own health and their own family. I get it. I see every point and there’s valid points on each side of the spectrum.”
Both parents said they hope schools reopen for in-person classes in September.
