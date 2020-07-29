Memorial service in Columbus honors longtime pastor, community activist Bishop Larry Skinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held in Columbus Wednesday night for a longtime pastor and community activist.
Bishop Larry Skinner died July 17. The memorial service was held at Bread of Life Christian Center on Oates Avenue.
Skinner served numerous community organizations, including the NAACP, the Greater Columbus Urban League, and the Salvation Army. Many church members attended the service to celebrate his life.
“He was like a daddy figure,” said one church member, Sherily Davis. “He was a friend, he was someone who always had something positive to say. He impacted my life. He has been here 30 years at this church, maybe more.”
The official homegoing service will be Friday, July 31 at 11:30 a.m. at Bibb Mill Event Center. Temperature checks will take place and masks are required. No children under 18 are allowed.
