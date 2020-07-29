Russell Co. capital murder, kidnapping suspects make first appearance in court

By Jessie Gibson | July 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four suspects made their first appearance in court today, just two days after allegedly kidnapping and killing a Columbus woman.

Judge David Johnson ordered all four suspects to be held without bond.

The four suspects are accused of kidnapping 39-year-old Tameka Skinner from a Columbus apartment and leaving her body in Russell County.

Each person was appointed an attorney. 30-year-old Demetria Johnson was appointed Joel Collins. 40-year-old Shaun Johnson was appointed Chuck Floyd. 33-year-old Jayvon Phillips was appointed David Jones and 30-year-old Joshua Tolbert was appointed Sirena Saunders.

Johnson and Tolbert shook their heads no when the charges were read.

A gag order was put in place for everyone involved in the case, including families, state and defense.

