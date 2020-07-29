Tuskegee man arrested in Auburn on several charges of breaking and entering auto, theft

By Olivia Gunn | July 29, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:13 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man Monday on several theft and breaking entering auto charges.

25-year-old Derrick Carter Jr. is charged with the following:

  • Four counts of breaking and entering auto
  • Four counts of third-degree theft of property
  • One count of second-degree theft of property
  • One count of fourth-degree theft of property

According to Auburn police, the arrest stems from vehicle break ins that happened between July 15 and July 26 in the 200 block of Shell Toomer Parkway. Police say purses and wallets that contained credit cards, checks, and money were stolen.

Carter was developed as a suspect during the investigation as officers patrolling the area of Shell Toomer Parkway and observed him. He was taken into custody without incident.

After being interviewed, Carter was also charged with theft of multiple firearms in 2019.

Carter is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $22,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

