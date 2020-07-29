UPDATE: Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order through Aug. 31

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey announced today that the statewide Safer at Home order has been extended through August 31 at 5 p.m.
The order was initially set to end July 31.
Individuals will be required to wear a mask when they are within six feet of a person from another household in an indoor space open to the public, in a vehicle operated by a transportation service or in an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered.
Masks are also required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above.
This requirement is subject to the following exceptions:
- Practical necessity: facial coverings are not required for:
- Those six years old or younger
- Those with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face covering
- Those consuming food or drink or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink
- Those obtaining services, such as a medical or dental procedure, that require removal of face coverings to perform the service
- Exercise: face coverings are not required for:
- Those who are actively engaged in exercise in a gym or other athletic facility as long as they stay six feet away from people from other households
- Those who are directly participating in athletic activities that are allowed under the health order
- Those in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction or similar body of water (face coverings or social distancing are still strongly encouraged if safe and practical)
- Effective communication: face coverings are not required for:
- Those seeking to communicate with another where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication (i.e. when the other person has a hearing impairment)
- Those speaking for broadcast or to an audience if the person stays six feet away from people from another household
- Constitutionally protected activity: face coverings are not required for:
- Those voting (face coverings are still strongly encouraged)
- Those who cannot wear a facial covering because they are actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship (face coverings are still strongly encouraged)
- Essential job functions: face coverings are not required for:
- First responders (including law enforcement officers, firefighters or emergency medical personnel) if necessary to perform a public safety function
- Those performing a job function if wearing a face covering is inconsistent with industry safety standards or a business’s established safety protocols
Find more details on exceptions below. View the full order, an overview of the regulations and signs for businesses to post at their facilities.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.