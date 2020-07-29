Valley Healthcare reopening renovated facility in Talbot Co.

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Healthcare Systems is now scheduled to reopen its location in Talbot County this fall.
The building went through renovations and will now have the ability to offer patients COVID-19 testing and telehealth. The county reports nearly 70 positive cases of coronavirus.
“As soon as we’re open, we’ll start to do additional COVID testing here in the county,” said Sarah Lang, CEO of Valley Healthcare System. “And I know that’s very important for all of our service area, but we’re wanting to make sure that this area is covered as well on a regular basis.”
The new facility will now also provide services such as pharmacy, x-ray, and behavioral health services. The facility is set to reopen in early fall.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.