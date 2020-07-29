Weems makes MLB debut

OAKLAND, Calif. (WTVM) - Former Columbus High Blue Devil Jordan Weems finally reached the top after six years working his way up the minor league ladder. The 27-year old fireballer made his debut on Tuesday night in Oakland with three innings of work for the Athletics versus the Colorado Rockies.
Weems gave up two runs on four hits in his three innings, striking out three in the Athletics 8-3 loss to the Rockies.
“To say it was everything that I dreamed of would not be the correct words, I guess” Weems said, " just because when you’re little and dreaming of being in the big leagues you’re thinking of a crowded stadium and going into that moment with everybody screaming and making a lot of noise, but it was exciting. You kind of zone all that stuff out even though there’s no fans in the stadium and you just go out there and try to focus on doing your job.”
He started his outing with a flourish, striking out two-time All-Star Trevor Story to begin the fifth inning.
“To start it off with a K, that’s kind of awesome,” said Weems. “You really don’t think about it in that moment, but now that the game’s over, it’s kind of cool that I struck out Trevor Story for my first batter in MLB.”
His pitching line doesn’t necessarily reflect how well he threw in his debut. He gave up four singles in a row, but limited the damage two just two runs, and went on to retire the final eight hitters he faced, and to top it off, didn’t issue any walks.
The moment was thrilling, but Weems said something was missing. That something was his parents, who were back home in Columbus.
“It was kind of bittersweet when I told my mom my dad, and my family, and all my loved ones the news, that I was going to be a big leaguer, and then it kind of set in that they’re not going to be able to see it for the first time. It’s kind of sad because it’s something you work for and it wouldn’t be possible without my mom and dad. I’m kind of getting emotional talking about it, you know. I know they would have done anything to be here, and it just feels good.”
His debut performance will help his case when it comes to the roster cut from 30 to 28 on August 7.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.