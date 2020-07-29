18-year-old charged in shooting death at Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused in a nightclub shooting is now in custody.
The shooting happened June 5 at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive. 18-year-old Cecil Berguin is charged with murder and entering an auto following the death of Samuel London.
Upon arrival to the scene, first responders found London suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment where he later died.
Berguin will appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday at 9 a.m.
