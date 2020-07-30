Albany Police still searching for 2 teens in murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department (APD) investigators need the public’s assistance with locating two Albany teens in connection to a fatal shooting in May 2020.
Cortez Oats, Jr., 17, and Demitri Lumpkin, 16, are both wanted by APD, but they remain at large.
These teens are wanted on murder warrants and several others are already charged with aggravated assault, according to APD.
Bobby Marquise Williams 20, Miquell Riccardo Barber, 19, Jalen Young, 18, and Roderick Freeman, 19, are all charged with aggravated assault in this case.
Murder warrants have been served on three others: Martez Thomas, 21, Erek Cowan Bradley, 24, and Rentavious Unterrious Lewis.
On May 6, APD Officers responded to Turner-Field Road and Meadow Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. Officers found a Honda Accord that was hit multiple times by gunfire. Jaylin Stanford, 16, was found dead inside the car, according to APD.
Three others with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on Oats and Lumpkins’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or call the Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (229) 302-0802.
