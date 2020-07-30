Columbus police arrest suspect for breaking into vehicle and credit card fraud, theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect this week for breaking into a vehicle and credit card theft and fraud.
Justin Hamilton was arrested Monday and is charged with one count of entering auto, one count of financial transaction card theft, and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the victim reported June 1 that her vehicle was broken into, her wallet was stolen, and her bank cards were used.
The investigation led to Hamilton being identified a suspect.
