Drier Days on the Horizon; Watching the Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another wet day at times on Friday (the rain coverage should be 40-50% in the PM and evening), the weather will start to dry out a big as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with only a 10-20% coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Tropical Storm Isaias should be passing very near the East Coast of the United States by Sunday and Monday, which will put us on the drier side of the storm system. In fact, it should stay far enough to our east to where we will see come slightly cooler and drier air pulled down from the north over our neck of the woods, dropping highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s through most of next week with the rain coverage almost too small to mention for Monday through Wednesday. The coverage of rain and the temperatures will begin to increase to seasonal levels by late next week and next weekend.