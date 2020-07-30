Eufaula City Schools announces remote learning for first nine weeks

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools announced today that all instruction will be offered through remote learning the first nine weeks.
After reviewing recommendations from the CDC and guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, it was decided to offer all instruction for the first nine weeks remotely.
School will begin on August 20, and academic instruction will begin no later than August 24 for grades six through twelve, while academic instruction will begin no later than August 31 for grades Pre-K through five.
ECS will provide iPads for students. The students will use an online learning management system known as “Schoology” that will allow for more interaction than students and teachers had in the spring.
All work submitted during virtual learning will be graded and will count towards the student’s final grade average.
ECS says they will reevaluate the situation for the second nine weeks. However, if the decision is made to return to schools, parents will be given the option of sending their children back to the buildings for instruction or continuing virtual learning.
“We understand this time of COVID-19 has created a lot of anxiety and frustration for many,” said superintendent Patrick J. Brennan, Jr. “Nothing about the past five months has been easy. My hope is we can return to school for the second nine weeks.”
Principals will reach out by August 7 with more information about how remote learning will work for the children and with pickup times for iPads.
Eufaula City Schools also plans to continue to provide meals for students.
