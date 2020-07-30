Charges filed in June murder at Foxy Lady Lounge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man remains behind bars without bond facing a murder charge.
18-year-old Cecil Berguin is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Samuel London in early June outside of the Foxy Lady Lounge in Columbus.
Court testimony reveals Berguin is one of many suspects seen on surveillance video breaking into cars the night of the murder.
Detectives say the murder is caught on tape.
“The next step is it will go over to Superior Court,” said Attorney Ralston Jarrett. “Apparently they said they have it on surveillance footage so I guess there are more suspects that haven’t been apprehended yet. My client was just the first one who was apprehended by the Columbus Police Department.”
Attorney Ralston Jarrett says his client is pleading not guilty.
This case remains under investigation.
