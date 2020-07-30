Little Impacts from Isaias Expected in the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite a cloudy start to the morning, more hot sunshine expected to break through this afternoon and drier weather looms on the horizon. Highs will be back near 90 again through the end of the work week, and rain chances look lower compared to the recent unsettled pattern. Expect coverage around 30-50% through Friday and then just isolated showers expected over the weekend as some drier air settles into the Valley. As of right now, we’re just putting hit-or-miss storms in the forecast for next week, but most of us will stay hot and mainly dry each day. Temperatures look seasonable for early August in the low 90s.
Of course, all eyes are on the Caribbean where Tropical Storm Isaias finally formed. We have growing confidence that the storm should stay east of our area, and we’ll be on the drier, western side of the circulation; however, Isaias-- whether as a strong tropical storm or low-end hurricane-- should be near Florida’s East Coast and Coastal Georgia by Sunday into Monday, eventually re-curving more so to sea. Remember: this forecast can and will change though, but we don’t expect much in the way of wind or rain here in West Georgia and East Alabama at least!
