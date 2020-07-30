Muscogee County reaches over 4,000 coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County is up almost 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.
The number of confirmed positive cases is now at 4,000, according to Pamela Kirkland with the West Central Health District.
“That number is represented from all the way back to March when we first started testing,” she said.
Kirkland said the number two weeks ago was just over 3,000, meaning that’s an increase of almost 1,000 cases in just two weeks.
“Those thousand cases are probably people who have active cases,” Kirkland said. “They are people who are experiencing symptoms at this time.”
People like Daniel and Stephanie Eason tested positive for COVID-19 within that two-week period. They said they never expected to get the virus and were following all the proper social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s not about age or anything. I thought that if I did get it, I would be asymptomatic because I don’t get sick very often. But it was definitely a shock,” Daniel Eason said.
His wife, Stephanie Eason, said having COVID-19 has surely enlightened her on the seriousness of the virus.
“It is a big issue for some people,” she said. “Even if you’re not someone who is going to be particularly sick and dying, you don’t know all the people that are around and what their immune system is doing.”
The Columbus-based couple said one good thing did come out of their quarantine.
“We have spent a lot of good quality time together and even found some new Netflix shows,” they said.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.