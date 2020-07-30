Police make arrest in 2019 rape first degree case in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested 23-year-old Bradlee Mark Head on a felony Grand Jury indictment charging him with rape first degree.
The arrest stems an investigation that began in 2019.
A victim reported a sexual assault in the 100 block of Thomas Street by a known acquaintance identified as Bradlee Mark Head.
The findings of the investigation were presented to a Grand Jury by the Lee County District Attorney’s office.
Head was indicted by the Grand Jury, and he was arrested in obedience to the indictment on July 29th.
Head was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $100,000 bond.
