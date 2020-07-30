Suspect wanted for burglary at church in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for a church burglary.
The incident happened July 28 at around 7:40 p.m. at a church in Downtown Columbus.
According to Columbus police, the suspect took various computer items and money totaling $2,231. Photos of the suspect have been released. The suspect appears to be a male with curly hair. He was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, black shorts, and black shoes. He also had on a red bandanna that he used as a mask.
The suspect left on foot carrying a black computer bag and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4382.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.