Suspect wanted for burglary at church in Downtown Columbus

***PRESS RELEASE*** The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached video/images. Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree Report Number: 20-016024 Location: Church (Downtown Columbus) Summary: On 7-28-2020 around 1940 hours, a suspect broke into a church in the downtown Columbus area. The suspect took various computer items and currency totaling $2,231.00. The suspect appears to be a white male with curly hair, wearing a black shirt with white stripes, black shorts and black shoes. The suspect also had a red bandanna that he used as a mask when he walked away. The suspect left on foot carrying a black computer bag and a black back pack. If you have any information as to the identity of this individual, please contact CPL John Papay at 706-225-4382 and reference the above listed case number. You may also send a private message to this Facebook page with information. Thank you in advance for your assistance!