Suspect wanted for burglary at church in Downtown Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | July 30, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 3:43 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for a church burglary.

The incident happened July 28 at around 7:40 p.m. at a church in Downtown Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the suspect took various computer items and money totaling $2,231. Photos of the suspect have been released. The suspect appears to be a male with curly hair. He was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, black shorts, and black shoes. He also had on a red bandanna that he used as a mask.

The suspect left on foot carrying a black computer bag and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4382.

