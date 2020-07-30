Troup Co. community celebrates opening of fire administration building

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony was held Thursday for the Troup County Fire Administration Building and Emergency Operations Center.
Community members gathered to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed building, which was completed in the spring. The building offers several additional amenities to the Troup County Fire Department.
“With the addition of this new facility, we were able to successfully acquire enhanced training capabilities for our firefighters, as well as a brand new centralized location for the Troup County Emergency Operations Center, which has already been a huge benefit to the community during the current pandemic,” said County Manager Eric Mosley.
The building accommodates administrative offices, meeting areas, classroom space for the enhanced training capabilities, and the Troup County Operations Center.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.