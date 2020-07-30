UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Advance America Cash Advance, Always Money robberies in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The suspect in multiple robberies in Opelika has been identified.
17-year-old Da’Quan Marquise Spratling has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree robbery, which is a class A felony in the state of Alabama.
The two robberies occurred within five days of each other. The first happened at Always Money on July 20. The second occurred at Advance America Cash Advance on July 25. Both businesses are on Pepperell Parkway.
While searching Spratling’s house, detectives found several items of evidence, including the gun used in the robberies.
During the search, quantities of controlled substances were located and the suspect’s mother, 37-year-old Tasha Lacrease Reese, was arrested for one count of possession of controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana.
The Opelika Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Opelika for their continued support and assistance in bringing this series of robberies to an end.
Spratling will be charged as an adult in both cases and was booked in to the Lee County Jail where he awaits bond.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.