Valley healthcare offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus area
By Olivia Gunn | July 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 10:18 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Healthcare is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Georgia.

Several testing sites will be available in Columbus and surrounding areas beginning Friday.

See testing sites and schedules below:

Friday, July 31

Antioch Baptist Church in Fortson

9 a.m. to Noon

Friday, August 7

Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Columbus

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 15

Macedonia Baptist Church in Columbus

9 a.m. to Noon

Friday, August 21

St. James AME Church in Columbus

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

