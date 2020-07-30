Valley healthcare offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Healthcare is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Georgia.
Several testing sites will be available in Columbus and surrounding areas beginning Friday.
See testing sites and schedules below:
Friday, July 31
Antioch Baptist Church in Fortson
9 a.m. to Noon
Friday, August 7
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Columbus
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, August 15
Macedonia Baptist Church in Columbus
9 a.m. to Noon
Friday, August 21
St. James AME Church in Columbus
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.