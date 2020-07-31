ABC announces “American Idol” virtual auditions nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all local singers! American Idol is bringing “Idol Across America” straight to you starting on August 10!
During season four’s first round of auditions, American Idol will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.
The audition will be similar to the show. A producer will provide aspiring idols real-time feedback on their journey to being the next American Idol.
“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):
- Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)
- Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)
- Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)
- Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)
- Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)
- Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)
- Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)
- Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)
- Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)
- Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)
- Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)
- Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)
- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)
- Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)
- Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)
- Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)
- Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)
- Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)
To sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.
Applicants must be between 15-28 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.
