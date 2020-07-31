Amerigroup, community partners present 7th annual Citywide Back to School Jam in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A school supply drive will be taking place in Columbus Saturday.
Amerigroup and community partners present the seventh annual Citywide Back to School Jam. This year the event will be mobile.
The event will be held at the Columbus Civic Center near the Golden Park area. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. All attendees must stay in their cars at all times with their windows up. Directional signs will be available to instruct all attendees where to go. A special mobile component to help practice social distancing will also be added.
“With this being the seventh year we’ve done the back to school jam for the city, we wanted to continue this initiative,” said Lauren Chambers with Amerigroup. “And so with that, we decided to add a mobile component just to tweak it a little bit to keep everyone safe. Our organization is here to continue to serve the community during this pandemic and we wanted to do that. So, the Citywide Back to School Jam is still here, but it is now a mobile event.”
Supplies are first come, first serve. Organizers are asking guests to enter the parking lot from Victory Drive directly facing the entrance of the Civic Center.
