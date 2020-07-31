Columbus Times partners with local organizations for 46th annual Summerfest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local organizations teamed up to prepare students for the upcoming school year.
The Columbus Times along with the help of other organizations hosted the 46th annual Summerfest in Columbus Friday. The event looked different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Summerfest was a drive-thru style school supply giveaway. Each bag that was given out included items such as pens, pencils, and even hand sanitizer.
“This year, we added safety kits because of COVID,” said Petra Gertjegerdes with the Columbus Times.
“Doing this, to be able to support families who are in need, we have done this many years,” said Marcel Ndubisi with Wellcare. “But this year, it’s more cautious and a social distance type event.”
Students who walked up to the event were also allowed get school supplies as long as they wore a mask.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.