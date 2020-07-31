CSU announces data breach of donor record keeping software

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials with Columbus State University announced a data breach from its software vendor, Blackbaud.
They said the breach happened between February and May of this year. Blackbaud is a cloud-computing company that provides donor record keeping services.
Donors may have been impacted, but information such as social security numbers and credit card data was not compromised. Data that was accessed may include name, address, date of birth, contact information, school attended, field of study, graduation date, giving history, and name of employer for some donors.
The investigation with police concluded the data has not been further exposed. By the cybercriminal.
