High schools students in Columbus gain work experience Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dozen Columbus-area high school students got the chance the see what it’s like working in government might be like.
The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, created by the Columbus Consolidated Government, provides youth in the community the opportunity to gain work experience and skills.
The six-week program places students in various government positions and allows them to shadow government officials. Mae’Kala McCoy said the program has helped her prepare for her future career in human resources.
“You go through the classes and they show you how to use Microsoft Word and excel and all that,” said McCoy. “And then you actually get there and then you are given this amount of work and this amount of time to do it. So, it gives you a lot of responsibilities. I would recommend the program. Everyone understood that I’m still a child, but they also pushed me and prepared me.”
The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program also pays the students who participate in the program, in addition to them gaining invaluable life experience for the journey that lies ahead as they embark on their careers.
