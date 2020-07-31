Hot Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Dropping!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend weather looks dry and hot with only a 10-20% coverage of rain and storms for the area. The best coverage of rain will likely come across parts of our East Alabama counties with most other communities remaining dry. Look for highs in the mid 90s both days. By Monday, Hurricane Isaias will be moving up the East Coast, but we will stay on the west side of the storm, and likely far away from any major impacts. Monday may feature the best chance of showers and storms in our area, especially our eastern counties if a band or two of rain or storms can wrap around the hurricane. Beyond that, the coverage of rain and storms will be fairly average heading through the rest of next week with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms during the afternoons and evenings with highs in the low to mid 90s. Mornings early next week should be pretty comfortable with some lower humidity building in as our tropical system moves up the East Coast.