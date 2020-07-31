Less Rain Around This Weekend; Watching Isaias

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In wake of some passing clouds this morning, the afternoon will feature a hot and humid day with just a few hit-or-miss storms in the mix. Today marks a transition back to a drier, less unsettled pattern in the days ahead with most of us staying on the dry side each day apart from a stray shower or storm. Expect rain chances around 10-30% at best through next week, and highs in the low to mid 90s. A little bit of drier air headed our way next week will also help it not too feel AS muggy. Still going to be dealing with some classic August heat though-- nothing unusual for the Dog Days of Summer in the Deep South!