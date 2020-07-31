Less Rain Around This Weekend; Watching Isaias

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In wake of some passing clouds this morning, the afternoon will feature a hot and humid day with just a few hit-or-miss storms in the mix. Today marks a transition back to a drier, less unsettled pattern in the days ahead with most of us staying on the dry side each day apart from a stray shower or storm. Expect rain chances around 10-30% at best through next week, and highs in the low to mid 90s. A little bit of drier air headed our way next week will also help it not too feel AS muggy. Still going to be dealing with some classic August heat though-- nothing unusual for the Dog Days of Summer in the Deep South!
As we wrap up July and head into August, the tropics remain active. Isaias strengthened into a hurricane overnight, and will move into the Bahamas today before setting sights on the East Coast for the weekend. The Chattahoochee Valley will not see any impacts from this storm with only extreme east Georgia experiencing much in the way of rain and wind. Meanwhile, out farther in the Atlantic, two additional waves have emerged off the west coast of Africa that warrant watching over the next week.
